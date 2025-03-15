Self-deportation: How Trump's new immigration policy works, explained

On March 10, the Trump administration introduced the ‘CBP Home’ app, a revamped version of the CBP One app, aimed at encouraging migrants to "self-deport" rather than risk arrest or detention. Just days later, Indian doctoral student Ranjani Srinivasan voluntarily left the US after her visa was revoked due to her participation in pro-Palestinian protests.

The US Department of State confirmed that she self-deported on March 11, 2025, using the CBP Home app, with video footage documenting the process. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also confirmed her departure. Srinivasan faced accusations of supporting Hamas during a surge of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and other US campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza last year.

Self-deportation is a unique feature of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, with the administration aiming to remove record number of undocumented migrants. According to news agency Reuters, around 37,660 people were deported in Trump's first month back in office. However, there is also an option for ‘voluntary departures,’ which differ from self-deportations in legal and procedural ways.

What is the CBP Home app?

The CBP Home app, launched by US Customs and Border Protection, replaces CBP One, a platform introduced under former President Joe Biden that allowed migrants to schedule entry appointments at legal border crossings. After taking office, Trump swiftly shut down CBP One, slamming it for enabling mass migration. The rebranded CBP Home app now allows migrants to self-deport without formal deportation proceedings.

This initiative is part of a $200 million "Stay Out and Leave Now" campaign by the Trump administration, warning undocumented immigrants that failing to leave voluntarily could result in harsher penalties, including permanent bans from returning, News18 reported.

Why was CBP Home launched?

Trump’s mass deportation plan faces logistical and financial constraints, prompting him to request additional funding from Congress. Deportations have slowed since January, and the administration is now encouraging self-deportations as an alternative.

“The CBP Home app strengthens our mission to secure the border and provides illegal aliens with a straightforward way to leave now before facing much harsher consequences later,” said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

How does the self-deportation app work?

The app features an option for migrants to declare their “intent to depart” from the US. Users must confirm that they have sufficient funds for departure and possess a valid, unexpired passport.

Additionally, the app allows migrants to apply and pay for I-94 entry and exit cards, schedule inspections for perishable cargo, and check border crossing wait times, according to a BBC report.

What is voluntary departure?

Under US immigration law, voluntary departure is a legal process in which an immigration judge decides whether an individual can leave the US without facing a formal deportation order. However, not everyone qualifies. Those convicted of serious crimes, such as murder, rape, or sexual abuse of a minor, are ineligible. Individuals who have previously attempted to enter the US illegally or have already used voluntary departure are also barred from applying.

Unlike self-deportation, voluntary departure involves multiple hearings before an immigration judge. Even if an individual qualifies, the judge has the discretion to deny the request. The departing individual is responsible for covering their travel expenses.

How is voluntary departure different from self-deportation?

Voluntary departure differs from self-deportation in several ways:

- Legal process: Voluntary departure requires immigration court hearings, while self-deportation is an independent decision.

- Government intervention: Voluntary departure usually follows ICE detention, whereas self-deportation can be initiated at any time.

- Timeframe: Voluntary departure grants a limited period for the individual to leave, while self-deportation allows immediate departure.

How does voluntary departure work in the US?

An individual seeking voluntary departure must attend multiple court hearings, where a judge considers factors such as immigration history, criminal record, length of stay, family ties, and humanitarian concerns. If ICE attorneys do not object, the judge may grant the request. If there is an objection, the individual must choose between accepting deportation or contesting it in court.

Applicants must provide supporting documents, including letters of recommendation, and offer truthful testimony during hearings. If an individual opts for deportation instead of fighting for voluntary departure, they will be permanently barred from applying for it in the future.

Is voluntary departure better than self-deportation?

The consequences of each option depend on the individual’s circumstances. In most cases, voluntary departure is preferable as it avoids the legal penalties of formal deportation, including re-entry bans of 5, 10, or 20 years. Those who choose voluntary departure may also apply for waivers to lift these bans.

Self-deportation, on the other hand, offers a faster exit and allows individuals to avoid detention, but it still leaves a record of departure, which could impact future immigration applications. Additionally, self-deported individuals may face longer re-entry bans and fewer options for appeal.

For those seeking to leave the US quickly, self-deportation through the CBP Home app offers a streamlined solution. However, voluntary departure provides a more favourable immigration record and greater legal protections for those eligible.

(With agency inputs)