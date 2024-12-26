Trump's Christmas sarcasm: Vows to buy Greenland, and control Panama Canal

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump delivered starkly contrasting Christmas messages on Wednesday. While Biden offered a traditional note emphasising “kindness and compassion,” Trump used the occasion to make controversial political statements and air grievances.

Biden’s message, posted on the platform X, read: “Jill and I hold a special place in our hearts for the brave men and women in uniform who defend our nation, many of whom are away from their families this holiday season. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe Christmas Eve.” In a separate post, he simply said, “Merry Christmas, everyone.”

Trump , on the other hand, posted on his Truth Social platform, later sharing his comments on X. His message included sarcastic remarks on geopolitical issues. “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in billions of dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” he wrote.

Trump also took aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , saying: “To Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose citizens’ taxes are far too high, but if Canada were to become our 51st state, their taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the world.”

Addressing Greenland, he added, “Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for national security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”

Trump’s Christmas posts included more than three dozen messages, some of which mocked “radical left lunatics,” suggested purchasing Greenland, and announced Kevin Marino Cabrera as his choice for U.S. ambassador to Panama. He referred to Panama as “a country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal.”

Further, Trump shared a self-styled image as “Patriot of the Year” and reposted articles praising his cabinet picks, juxtaposing these with criticisms of former President Barack Obama. His unconventional posts contrasted sharply with Biden’s message of unity, reflecting the deepening polarisation in American politics.