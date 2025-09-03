Home / World News / Kills us with tariffs: Trump claims New Delhi offered 'no tariff' deal

Kills us with tariffs: Trump claims New Delhi offered 'no tariff' deal

Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, which includes an extra 25% levy for Russian oil imports, a move that New Delhi slammed as 'unjustified' and harmful to its energy security

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump defended his tariff hike on Indian goods, claiming New Delhi offered a “no tariff” deal amid tensions over Russian oil imports (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that New Delhi had offered him a “no tariff” deal as he defended his decision to impose a 50 per cent levy on Indian goods.
 
In a telephonic interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, Trump said he understands tariffs “better than any human being” and criticised India, which he described as the “most tariffed nation” in the world.
 
“China kills us with tariffs, India kills us with tariffs, Brazil kills us with tariffs. I’ve understood tariffs better than they did; I understood tariffs better than any human beings in the world,” Trump said.
 
“India was the most highly tariffed nation in the world, and you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs. If I didn’t have tariffs, they would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs,” he said.
 
 Trump calls trade ties one-sided 
This is not the first time Trump has referred to a “no tariff deal”. On Monday, he had said, “They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late”.
 
“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client”, but we sell them very little - until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” Trump had stated.
 
Tariff measures against India 
Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian products to 50 per cent, adding a further 25 per cent punitive levy in retaliation for New Delhi’s imports of Russian oil. The White House said the measure aimed to curb India’s role in sustaining Russia’s oil revenues, which help finance the war in Ukraine.
 
The tariffs are expected to impact exports and jobs in labour-intensive sectors, including shrimp, apparel, leather and footwear, diamonds, gems and jewellery.
 
India defends energy imports 
India has defended its stance, stating that Russian oil imports are vital for its energy security. New Delhi criticised Trump for targeting India while other countries continue purchasing Russian crude.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned Washington’s action, describing the tariffs as “unjustified, unfair, and unreasonable”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined that although trade talks with Washington are ongoing, India will not compromise on its economic and strategic priorities.
 
Navarro’s accusations against India 
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aligning with Russia and China following bilateral meetings with the leaders of both countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Navarro has repeatedly criticised India’s imports of Russian crude, alleging that New Delhi is directly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine. He claimed India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil is helping sustain the Kremlin’s military operations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Construction intensifies at Israel's Dimona site amid nuclear concerns

Israel launches satellite to expand surveillance across West Asia

'Serious attack': Israeli drone strikes near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Will help China overtake US as top nuclear power producer, says Russia

Topics :Trump tariffsRussiaIndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story