Israel launches satellite to expand surveillance across West Asia

In addition to monitoring Iran, Israel gains reconnaissance capabilities in other parts of the Middle East as it conducts what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a seven-front war

Israel Flag, Israel
Israel's decades-old space program has expanded its fleet with several satellite launches in recent years. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Israel has launched a new spy satellite that defence officials described as a strategic cornerstone, saying it will strengthen their surveillance capacity across the Middle East in the years ahead.

Military officials and Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the satellite, launched on late Tuesday, will enhance Israel's ability to collect images like the 12,000 gathered over Iran during a 12-day war earlier this year.

This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be - we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in all situations, Katz said in a post on X.

In addition to monitoring Iran, Israel gains reconnaissance capabilities in other parts of the Middle East as it conducts what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a seven-front war, with Israeli forces striking targets in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq throughout the 23 months of war in Gaza.

Maj. Gen. Amir Baram said the satellite, called Ofek 19, was part of a broader effort "to maintain persistent, simultaneous surveillance of any point throughout the Middle East.

Israel's decades-old space program has expanded its fleet with several satellite launches in recent years and is one of the few nations globally with high-resolution monitoring and intelligence gathering capabilities.

The aerospace and defence industry is a pillar of Israel's economy, and the satellite manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries, builds and sells satellites, missile systems, drones and aircraft to Israel as well as countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

Israel's military did not say from where the satellite was launched on Tuesday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelMiddle EastWest Asia

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

