Trump says no comment on pardon for Epstein's ex Maxwell as probe continues

Trump's statement comes around the time when the US Justice Department has intensified efforts to further probe the matter

When asked by reporters whether he would consider a pardon for Maxwell, Trump said that it's something he hasn't thought about yet.. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday declined to comment on the possibility of granting clemency to Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, stating that the matter is still under investigation, Reuters reported. When asked by reporters whether he would consider a pardon for Maxwell, Trump said that it's something he hasn't thought about yet.  "I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about," Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.
 
Trump’s statement comes around the time when the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has intensified efforts to probe the matter. On Thursday (local time), Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche visited Maxwell in a Florida prison, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
 
Blanche said that the DoJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are ready to listen if Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Maxwell has “information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.”  He is also scheduled to meet her on Friday (local time), reported The Guardian.
 
This move is part of a broader effort by the DoJ to show transparency after facing criticism over its earlier refusal to release more material from the Epstein case. The backlash intensified after the department stated there was no definitive list of other powerful individuals who had sexually abused the young women and girls Epstein trafficked, the WSJ report added. 
 

Who was Epstein and what are the Epstein files?

 
Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing underage girls. Authorities said he had assaulted minors—some as young as 14—over more than a decade. Prosecutors alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell, a long-time associate, played a central role in enabling the abuse.
 
The controversy revolves around how Epstein was able to continue abusing women for so long and whether others were involved. During the investigation, Maxwell named several high-profile individuals, including Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton. Both have denied any wrongdoing. She was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in assisting Epstein.
 
The so-called "Epstein files" refer to a growing collection of court documents, testimony, and sealed records linked to the investigation

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

