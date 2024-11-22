Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump considers Kevin Warsh for Treasury Secretary, later Fed chairman

Trump considers Kevin Warsh for Treasury Secretary, later Fed chairman

Potential arrangement was discussed between Trump and Warsh, a former investment banker who served on the Federal Reserve Board, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat

Donald Trump
Trump is also thinking about appointing Scott Bessent, a longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, to lead the White House National Economic Council
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President-elect Donald Trump floated the idea of appointing Kevin Warsh as Treasury Secretary on the understanding that he could later be Federal Reserve Chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
The potential arrangement was discussed between Trump and Warsh, a former investment banker who served on the Federal Reserve Board, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat on Wednesday, the report added. 
Trump is also thinking about appointing Scott Bessent, a longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, to lead the White House National Economic Council before he could be nominated to replace Warsh at the Treasury, the report added. 
No announcement has been made by Trump. 
The Wall Street Journal cautioned that Trump could still pick someone else for the role. 
Marc Rowan, who co-founded Apollo Global Management, US Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Robert Lighthizer, who served as Trump's US trade representative for essentially the then-president's entire term, are also considered to be in the running for the Treasury role.

More From This Section

Japan's core inflation at 2.3% in Oct, slows but stays above BOJ target

Donald Trump's return may extend US stocks' dominance over global rivals

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says past diplomacy only confirmed US hostility

Elon Musk blasts Australia's proposed law to ban social media for children

Indian Americans develop AI-based app for farmers in Caribbean nations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump made Republicans ignore his misconduct, can he do same for nominees?

Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws

Trump, several of his Cabinet picks face accusations of sexual misconduct

Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general amid Senate opposition

US chief of staff a former lobbyist; will face raft of special interests

Topics :Trump Inauguration 2025Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS TreasuryNext Fed chair

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story