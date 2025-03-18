Trump ends secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter, Ashley

US President Donald Trump has revoked the secret service protection for former US President Joe Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden. Trump noted that Hunter Biden had secret service protection for an extended period, which he said was paid by the American taxpayer.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump mentioned that Hunter Biden is currently vacationing in South Africa, where according to him, the human rights of people have been "strenuously questioned."

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier in December, then-US President Joe Biden signed a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for these offences and removes the possibility of prison time.

In a statement, Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions. He contended that Hunter's case was treated differently, leading to felony charges despite the absence of aggravating factors.

Biden also stressed his commitment to not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, despite his belief that his son had been "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," the statement read.

Biden explained that the charges against his son were initiated after political opponents in Congress pushed for the case to be brought forward. He added that a plea deal, which had been negotiated with the Department of Justice, unravelled in court due to political pressure.

Joe Biden maintained that the charges were politically motivated, asserting that Hunter was targeted because of his relationship with him. Biden concluded his statement by expressing his belief that, while he had faith in the justice system, the legal process had been influenced by politics, leading to a "miscarriage of justice."

In June last year, Hunter Biden was found guilty of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm, following a trial that examined his drug addiction and family issues, CNN reported. He also pleaded guilty in September to nine tax-related charges for failing to pay USD 1.4 million in taxes while spending lavishly on escorts, strippers, cars, and drugs.