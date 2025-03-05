'Our country will be woke no longer': Trump in his first Congress address

In a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declares an end to ‘wokeness’, emphasising merit-based hiring over identity considerations. “We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant, a lawyer, or an air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender,” Trump said. “Our country will be woke no longer,” Trump declared.

“Wokeness is trouble, wokeness is bad, it’s gone and we feel so much better for it, don’t we?” he said in his first address to Congress since his win in the November election and four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the 2020 election defeat.

Laying out his vision for the months ahead after a whirlwind start to his second term in the White House, Trump proclaimed that his administration had dismantled the “tyranny” of diversity and inclusion programmes.

“We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years,” Trump said. “The American Dream is surging – bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.”

The initial weeks of his tenure saw sweeping reforms in the federal government, escalating tensions with key American allies, and an intensifying trade war that has heightened economic uncertainty. “Just getting started,” Trump said in the speech, adding, “America is back”. 'Only 2 genders - male and female': Donald Trump to US Congress In his speech, Trump emphasised that there are only two genders - male and female. He called on Congress to pass bill "banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body." "This is a big lie," he said. "And our message to every child in America is that you are perfect, exactly the way God made you." Earlier, in February, Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. 'Justice system turned upside down by radical left lunatics': Trump Giving a shoutout to newly appointed US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel, Trump said, "As we reclaim our sovereignty, we must also bring law and order back to our cities and towns. In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by radical left lunatics." "Many jurisdictions virtually ceased enforcing the law against dangerous repeat offenders while weaponising law enforcement against political opponents like me. My administration has acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law starting at the FBI and DOJ (Department of Justice)," he added.