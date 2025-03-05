Democrat Al Green removed from chamber for disrupting Trump's address

Democratic Representative Al Green was escorted out of the House chamber on Tuesday night after interrupting US President Donald Trump’s joint address to the Congress

Green, a longtime advocate for Trump’s impeachment since the president’s previous term, stood and waved his cane toward Trump during the early moments of the speech.

His actions sparked a mixed reaction from lawmakers, with some cheering and others booing, leading to commotion on the House floor. The disruption prompted Speaker Mike Johnson to remind members of House rules.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions,” Johnson said, directly addressing Green.

When Green refused to sit down and allow President Trump to continue, House Speaker Johnson instructed the House sergeant at arms to remove him from the chamber.

During his remarks, when Trump declared, “America is back”, Green interrupted with loud objections, as seen in videos of the incident.

Following Green’s removal, Trump resumed his address without further interruptions, vowing to strengthen the country both at home and abroad.

First 43 days of Trump administration

As Trump began his speech before Congress, Republican lawmakers responded with chants of “USA! USA!” He highlighted his administration’s achievements in the first 43 days, emphasising efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, a strategy led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk

Trump also addressed concerns over economic instability linked to a trade war and tensions with longtime US allies.

“The American Dream is surging - bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again,” the US President said.

Trump also outlined his economic vision, despite concerns stemming from the trade war he initiated with Canada, China, and Mexico. The ongoing tensions have unsettled global markets and raised fears of rising costs domestically.