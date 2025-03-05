Trump lauds Musk in US Congress: 'Elon, you are working very hard'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) praised billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for leading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal initiative focused on streamlining operations.

During his joint address to the US Congress, Trump acknowledged Musk, who was present in the gallery, recognising his contributions.

Referring to the Tesla CEO as the head of DOGE , Trump said “he didn’t need this,” emphasising Musk’s voluntary involvement in the initiative.

Read: Donald Trump Congress Address LIVE The US President said, “Created the DOGE, perhaps you heard of it... which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight, thank you Elon, you are working very hard. He didn't need this... even this side (Democrats) appreciates this, they just don't want to admit.”

Musk received a standing ovation following the remarks.

What is DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), introduced under the Trump administration, is focused on identifying and addressing inefficiencies within the federal government. While specific initiatives have yet to be outlined in detail, Trump underscored the department’s mission to enhance government effectiveness by reducing redundancies.

Additionally, Trump used his speech to reaffirm his commitment to increasing domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements, which are vital to industries such as defence and technology. He described the move as “historic action” aimed at decreasing reliance on foreign supply chains.

Highlighting Musk’s involvement, Trump reiterated that the Tesla CEO had taken on this responsibility of his own accord. “He didn’t need this,” the president remarked, once again expressing his gratitude.

Trump criticises Democrats during Congress speech

During his address, Trump took aim at the Democrats, remarking that nothing he could say would make them react positively.

"This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud," Trump said.

He went on to say, "Nothing I can do. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease — a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history — or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded."

Trump further said, "And these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements."