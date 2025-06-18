Trump to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days; to sign order: White House

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend the deadline for TikTok by 90 days, allowing the Chinese video platform to find buyers to divest its US assets.

The announcement was made by the White House on Tuesday (local time). In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had reiterated that he did not want TikTok to go dark. She added: “This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure,” Politico reported.

ALSO READ: 'TikTok deal was close, but China changed because of tariffs,' says Trump The second delay came in April this year, when Trump signed an order allowing TikTok to continue operations for an additional 75 days, after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on hold. A reported deal to sell TikTok’s US business became entangled in ongoing US–China tariff tensions. According to reports, as the White House was nearing a final agreement ahead of the 5 April deadline, Beijing asked ByteDance , TikTok’s parent company, to pause the deal after Trump imposed a raft of reciprocal tariffs on China and several other countries.