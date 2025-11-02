Home / World News / Trump hails 'G2 meeting' with Xi Jinping as great step toward lasting peace

Trump hails 'G2 meeting' with Xi Jinping as great step toward lasting peace

After his highly anticipated meeting, Trump said that Washington has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China

Donald Trump, Trump, Xi Jinping
President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.(Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was "a great one" and would bring lasting peace and success for both nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "My G2 meeting with President Xi of China was a great one for both of our countries. This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success. God bless both China and the USA!"

The US President met the Chinese President Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Busan, South Korea on October 30.

After his highly anticipated meeting, Trump said that Washington has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China, slashing US tariffs on Chinese imports from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "We have a deal," referring to the trade pact which will be routinely extended.

"Every year we'll renegotiate the deal, but I think the deal will go on for a long time, long beyond the year. We'll negotiate at the end of the year," he added.

Trump further noted that the 10 per cent tariff reduction on Chinese exports to the US was due to China agreeing to take "strong action" on the fentanyl issue.

"It was 57, now it's 47," the US President said.

"We reduced it by the fentanyl because I believe they are really taking strong action. We've already seen the action on fentanyl, and they're taking very strong action. So reduced to 10 per cent," he added.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Trump announced that China has committed to immediately purchase "large and tremendous amounts" of soybeans and other US farm products as part of a deal between the two nations.

During a gaggle aboard Air Force One following his departure to Washington, Trump hailed the decision as a "very nice gesture" from President Xi Jinping, noting that his Chinese counterpart had authorised the purchase a day earlier.

"We're in agreement on so many elements. Large amounts, tremendous amounts of the soybeans and other farm products are going to be purchased, starting immediately. If you notice, President Xi authorised yesterday for China to start buying very large quantities of soybeans and other things, which I appreciated. That was a very nice gesture," Trump said.

According to CNN, in May, China halted its purchases of US soybeans following Trump's announcement of tariffs, leaving farmers nationwide with billions of dollars' worth of unsold crops and prompting some to question the policies of a president many had supported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Billion-dollar Grand Egyptian Museum to show Egypt's ancient civilisation

China to suspend some rare earth curbs, probes on US chip companies

Opec+ weighs small oil output hike for December ahead of key meet

Food aid uncertainty deepens as US govt shutdown fight hits crisis point

Two more suspects charged in Paris Louvre crown jewels heist case

Topics :Donald TrumpXi JinpingUS China

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story