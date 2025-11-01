Home / World News / Two more suspects charged in Paris Louvre crown jewels heist case

Two more suspects charged in Paris Louvre crown jewels heist case

Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor, said in a statement that a 37-year-old suspect was charged with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy

Five people were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the case, including one tied by DNA. Three have been released without charges, Beccuau said.
The Paris prosecutor said Saturday two new suspects were handed preliminary charges for their alleged involvement in the crown jewels heist at the Louvre museum, three days after they were arrested by police as part of the sweeping investigation.

Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor, said in a statement that a 37-year-old suspect was charged with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

The other, a 38-year-old woman, is accused of being an accomplice. They were both incarcerated.

They both denied involvement, the prosecutor said.

The lawyer for the woman, Adrien Sorrentino, told reporters his client is devastated" because she disputes the accusations.

"She does not understand how she is implicated in any of the elements she is accused of," he said.

Five people were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the case, including one tied by DNA. Three have been released without charges, Beccuau said.

Two earlier suspects, men aged 34 and 39 from Aubervilliers, north of Paris, were charged this week with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

Beccuau said both gave minimalist statements and partially admitted their involvement. The two are believed to be the men who forced their way into the Apollo Gallery. One was stopped at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport with a one-way ticket to Algeria; his DNA matched a scooter used in the getaway.

Neither names nor extensive biographical details about those arrested have been made public.

Information about investigations is meant to be secret under French law, to avoid compromising police work and to ensure victims' right to privacy, a policy known as secret d'instruction." Only the prosecutor can speak publicly about developments, and violators can be prosecuted.

In a separate case, Interior Minister Laurent Nuez said six people were arrested on Thursday soon after a robbery at a gold refining laboratory in the city of Lyon during which thieves used explosives. The loot, which was estimated to be worth 12 million euros (USD 13.9 million) has been recovered, Nuez said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

