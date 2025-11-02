Opec+ weighs small oil output hike for December ahead of key meet

By Grant Smith, Salma El Wardany, Fiona MacDonald and Nayla Razzouk

Opec+ members are leaning towards another small production increase for December ahead of an online meeting on Sunday, according to three delegates.

Key members of the group led by Saudi Arabia are discussing a hike of about 137,000 barrels a day — matching those made in October and November — according to the delegates, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. Bloomberg reported earlier in the week that the modest increase was viewed by delegates as the base-case scenario.

The discussions will continue on Sunday, one of the delegates said. The video call is scheduled for 5 pm Vienna time.