'Farmers can help bring back undocumented workers legally', says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said farmers in the US may be allowed to request the return of undocumented farmworkers — after those workers leave the country and re-enter through legal channels.

“We’re going to work with farmers that, if they have strong recommendations for their farms, for certain people, that we're going to let them stay in for a while and work with the farmers and then come back and go through a process, a legal process. We have to take care of our farmers and hotels and various places where they need the people,” Trump said.

He said, “A farmer will come in with a letter concerning certain people saying, they’re great, they’re working hard, we’re going to slow it down a little bit for them and then we’re going to ultimately bring them back. They’ll go out, they’re going to come back as legal workers.”

While Trump assured the agricultural sector during his previous term that immigration enforcement would not disrupt their workforce, no similar guarantees have been made this time. In response to ongoing uncertainty, many undocumented farmworkers have taken measures such as designating legal guardians for their children and preparing for possible detention, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump’s agricultural agenda

In his second term, Trump has proposed significant changes to the US agricultural policy, focusing on deregulation, subsidy restructuring, and boosting exports. His administration’s 2025 farm agenda prioritises reducing federal oversight in agricultural practices, streamlining approval processes for genetically modified crops, and revising pesticide regulations. Trump argues these measures will enhance innovation and global competitiveness. “We are cutting unnecessary red tape to let our farmers thrive,” he said in a recent address.

One of the most debated aspects of his plans is the overhaul of farm subsidies. The administration seeks to reduce direct payments to farmers while increasing investments in agricultural technology. Critics warn this could disproportionately harm small and medium-sized farms that rely on subsidies to navigate market volatility.

Trump has also emphasised expanding international trade opportunities for US agricultural products, targeting markets in Asia and West Asia to counter China’s dominance. However, experts caution that geopolitical tensions may limit these efforts’ success.

Environmental policies are another contentious area. Trump’s roadmap, ‘Project 2025’, proposes eliminating programmes like the Conservation Reserve Programme and rolling back climate-smart agricultural investments, sparking concerns about long-term sustainability. These policies have drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders across the farming sector.

Trump’s immigration crackdown

Trump’s aggressive immigration policies have reignited global debates on human rights and sovereignty. Since January 2025, the administration has intensified its deportation efforts, using military aircraft to repatriate thousands of undocumented migrants to their home countries, including India, Guatemala, and Honduras.

In February alone, 333 Indian nationals were deported on three military flights, while an additional 55 were sent via commercial routes through Panama. The Indian government confirmed these figures in Parliament, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stating that further deportations are pending verification.

Trump has defended these measures as essential to restoring ‘law and order’. In a fiery speech, he declared, “Anyone who illegally crosses will be detained until they are removed...and they will be brought great distances. We are not dropping them right across.” He emphasised the need for a ‘special deportation task force’ to target criminals, visa overstays, and those straining public welfare systems.

The policy has faced backlash internationally. Colombia temporarily barred US deportation flights, citing concerns over the treatment of migrants, though it later took back its decision under economic pressure. Critics argue that the mass deportations risk violating human rights and destabilising diplomatic relations. Still, Trump remains firm, stating, “If you break the law...you can find your way at Guantanamo Bay.”

[With agency inputs]