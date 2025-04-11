Home / World News / Pro-Palestinian protesters at Stanford charged with felony offences

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Stanford charged with felony offences

The twelve people, current and former Stanford students, have been charged with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass

Pro-Palestinian protest, Univeristy
Prosecutors accuse the demonstrators of spray-painting on the building, breaking windows and furniture, disabling security cameras. Image: Bloomberg
AP San Jose (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were arrested at Stanford University last year after they occupied and allegedly caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a campus building are now facing charges.

The twelve people, current and former Stanford students, have been charged with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Those charged range in age from 19 to 32, the DA's office said. They will be arraigned later this month at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

A student journalist, who was arrested with the protesters but was not accused of participating in the vandalism, was not charged.

The Stanford takeover began around dawn on June 5, 2024, the last day of spring classes at the university in California's Silicon Valley. Some protesters barricaded themselves inside the building, which houses the university president's office. Others linked arms outside, The Stanford Daily reported at the time. The group chanted Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine.

The takeover ended three hours later.

Also Read

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi today

France could recognise Palestinian state in coming months: Emmanuel Macron

Pressed for evidence, US cites power to deport Mahmoud Khalil for beliefs

Highlights: EU putting countermeasures against US tariffs on hold for 90 days

Nearly 400K Palestinians displaced following collapse of Gaza ceasefire: UN

Prosecutors accuse the demonstrators of spray-painting on the building, breaking windows and furniture, disabling security cameras and splattering a red liquid described as fake blood on items throughout the building. Damages were estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to prosecutors.

Cellphones belonging to those arrested showed communications about the planning of the operation, including a do-it-yourself occupation guide, prosecutors said.

The AP recorded at least 86 incidents last spring in which arrests were made at college or university campus protests against the war in Gaza across the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China tech faces worry beyond Trump tariffs after $350 billion wipeout

Chief Justice lets Trump fire 2 officials; Fed Chair Powell's job at risk?

Alibaba's Jack Ma wants AI to serve, not replace or rule over humans

US SC asks Trump govt to bring back man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Dollar slides to decade-low vs Swiss franc as confidence dips in US assets

Topics :palestineIsrael-PalestineGazaHamas

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story