Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

Trump insists on Matt Gaetz as attorney general despite senate opposition

The controversy surrounding Gaetz stems from multiple allegations, including claims from a witness's attorney that Gaetz engaged in sexual relations with a minor. A separate Department of Justice

Donald Trump, Trump
The pushback has led to tensions between House and Senate Republicans over the ethics investigation report. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President-elect Donald Trump remains adamant about his decision to nominate former Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, even as significant resistance mounts within Capitol Hill over his suitability for the role.

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress shortly after Trump's announcement, faces scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, raising concerns about whether he can secure the 51 Senate votes required for confirmation, CNN reported.

The nomination has been met with scepticism across party lines, with several GOP senators questioning Gaetz's qualifications and controversies surrounding his conduct. In addition to his limited legal experience, Gaetz has been embroiled in investigations involving sexual misconduct and drug use, including an unresolved House Ethics Committee probe.

The report from the probe remains unreleased, further complicating his path to confirmation. Despite the challenges, Trump has made Gaetz's appointment a priority, considering him central to fulfilling campaign promises and a crucial ally in the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump was quoted by CNN as saying, "Trump wants Gaetz confirmed 100 per cent. He is not going to back off. He's all in." Trump reportedly views Gaetz as uniquely equipped to defend his administration in public and to execute his plans to reshape the Justice Department. Trump's pick for deputy attorney general, defence attorney Todd Blanche, is expected to handle the department's day-to-day operations.

The controversy surrounding Gaetz stems from multiple allegations, including claims from a witness's attorney that Gaetz engaged in sexual relations with a minor. A separate Department of Justice investigation into sex crimes ended without charges, but the ethical and legal questions persist, reported CNN.

More From This Section

G20 resolution on Middle East must recognise our right to defend: Israel

Harris raised $1 bn-plus in defeat; she's still sending appeals to donors

Trump attends UFC as Musk suggests public should weigh in on Treasury pick

Donald Trump names fossil fuel executive Chris Wright as energy secretary

Boeing issues layoff notices to 400-plus workers as it begins drastic cuts

The pushback has led to tensions between House and Senate Republicans over the ethics investigation report.

Gaetz's nomination is expected to be a test for the Senate GOP Leader John Thune, who will be under intense pressure to pusg Trump's picks through confirmation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China 'ready to work' with Trump administration: Xi tells President Biden

Kerry expects Trump to give orders, hopes leaving Paris Agreement isn't one

Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Family of Israeli-American hostage asks Biden, Trump for captives' return

Muslims who voted for Donald Trump upset by his pro-Israel cabinet pick

Topics :Donald TrumpUS RepublicansAttorney GeneralUS Senate

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story