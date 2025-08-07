Trump likely to name interim Fed governor to fill upcoming vacancy

By Catherine Lucey

President Donald Trump indicated he would likely nominate a temporary Federal Reserve governor to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat on the central bank’s board within the coming days, rather than use the seat to signal his choice to replace Jerome Powell as chairman.

“We’re probably going to go with the temp and then a permanent,” Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House. “I think the temp is going to be named, I’d say, over the next two, three days, and then we’re going to go permanent.”

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler announced last week that she plans to vacate her role on Aug. 8.

That gives Trump a choice. He can elevate someone to serve out the rest of her term, which expires in January, and keep weighing his options for the more prominent chair role, or he can make a decision on the Fed chair role months earlier than he’d planned and announce that now.

Several of those on Trump’s Fed short list are outsiders, and the president isn’t guaranteed to get another chance to name a new board member before Powell’s term as chair expires in May. While Fed chairs typically step off the board when they step down, he does have the option to stay on and deny Trump a second opening. Powell’s underlying post as a governor extends into 2028 and he has so far declined to reveal his plans.