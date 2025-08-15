Trump asked Norwegian minister about Nobel Peace Prize during tariff talks

United States (US) President Donald Trump raised the subject of the Nobel Peace Prize during a recent telephone conversation with Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, in addition to discussing trade issues, the Norwegian business daily Dagens Næringsliv reported on Thursday.

Nobel prize mentioned in tariff call

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the call took place in late July while Stoltenberg was in Oslo. According to the report, Trump brought up the Nobel Prize alongside a discussion on tariffs.

“Out of the blue, while Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called. He wanted the Nobel Prize – and to discuss tariffs,” the newspaper said.

Stoltenberg also confirmed to Reuters that the purpose of the conversation was to address tariffs and economic cooperation ahead of Donald Trump’s call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. However, the finance minister did not share any details on the tariff discussions. Stoltenberg added that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were also on the line. Dagens Næringsliv said Trump has mentioned the prize in earlier conversations with Stoltenberg, who is a former secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). ALSO READ | Trump's 'Golden Dome' still shrouded in mystery, even for its builders On July 31, the White House announced a 15 per cent tariff on imports from Norway, matching the European Union rate. Stoltenberg said this week that discussions with the United States on the tariff issue are still underway.

Norway's role in Nobel Peace Prize While the Norwegian government does not influence Nobel Peace Prize decisions, it appoints the five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee through the Storting (parliament), in line with Alfred Nobel’s will. Nominations are confidential, and the committee does not release the names of nominees, only the laureate. Which countries have nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize? Since June, several governments have publicly stated they have nominated Donald Trump for the award. Pakistan announced on June 20 that it had submitted a nomination citing his role in diplomatic exchanges during a May conflict with India that ended in a ceasefire. India has denied any US role, reiterating its opposition to third-party mediation in disputes with Pakistan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented Trump with a letter in July that he said had been sent to the Nobel Committee nominating the president. On August 7, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said he had nominated Trump following a US-brokered ceasefire that ended a five-day border clash with Thailand in July, which killed more than 40 people and displaced about 300,000. Most recently, on August 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev both expressed support for a nomination after signing a joint agreement at a White House summit. The two leaders credited US mediation with producing the framework.