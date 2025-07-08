Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump secures 2nd Nobel Peace Prize nomination - this time from Israeli PM

Trump secures 2nd Nobel Peace Prize nomination - this time from Israeli PM

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu cites Trump's role in brokering the Abraham Accords as key to West Asian diplomacy

After Pakistan, Israel nominates US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, hands US President Donald Trump a folder during a meeting in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. | Photo: AP/PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in West Asia diplomacy and the Abraham Accords. The announcement was made during a private dinner at the White House on Monday (local time), where the two leaders spoke on their long-standing alliance.
 
Netanyahu presented a copy of the nomination letter directly to Trump, describing it as a “personal gesture” recognising the US President’s contributions to regional peace.
 

The Abraham Accords

Signed during Trump’s first term in 2020, the Abraham Accords marked a major shift in West Asian diplomacy, establishing formal ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The agreements were widely seen as a significant shift in diplomacy in West Asia, though they did not directly address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
 
 
Netanyahu’s nomination letter credits Trump with brokering the accords and highlights his ongoing diplomatic engagement in the region, describing his efforts as having created “significant opportunities for peace”.
 
The US President thanked Netanyahu during the dinner. “Coming from the Prime Minister of Israel, this means a great deal,” he said, reiterating his belief that the Abraham Accords were among his administration’s signature achievements. 

Benjamin Netanyahu visits US amid Gaza ceasefire talks

The meeting came as Netanyahu visited Washington amid critical ceasefire talks concerning the war in Gaza. Before departing Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told reporters that negotiations had reached a decisive juncture. “We are working toward an agreement that brings our hostages home while preserving Israel’s security interests,” he said.
 
According to the Israeli military, 49 hostages remain in Gaza from the original 251 taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attacks. Of those, 27 are believed to be deceased. Netanyahu has repeatedly dismissed Hamas ceasefire demands, including the latest proposals mediated by Qatar and Egypt, calling them “unacceptable”, Al Jazeera reported earlier this week.
 

Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Israeli endorsement follows a separate nomination from Pakistan last month, which credited Trump for "easing tensions with India" during his presidency. New Delhi has consistently denied Trump's involvement, as India maintains a firm stance against any form of third-party mediation in Pakistan-related issues.
 
Within days of the announcement, several Pakistani politicians called on the government to reconsider the nomination following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure. However, the nomination letter, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, had already been submitted to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu BS Web Reports nobel peace prize israel Pakistan

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

