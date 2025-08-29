Home / World News / Trump order barring Harvard foreign students not retaliatory, says US

Trump order barring Harvard foreign students not retaliatory, says US

Harvard has been the main target of Trump's efforts to force universities to crack down on antisemitism, remove perceived political bias and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programmes

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Harvard has been the main target of Trump administration | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Bob Van Voris
 
The US said that President Donald Trump’s proclamation barring foreign students from entering the country to attend Harvard University was “grounded in national-security and program-integrity concerns,” and not to retaliate against the school.
 
The Trump administration is appealing a court order letting the nation’s oldest university continue enrolling foreign students despite the president’s June 4 proclamation barring their entry to the US. The government urged a federal appeals court in Boston to reinstate the ban, calling it “a lawful exercise of the president’s authority.” 
 
US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a preliminary injunction in June preventing the government from denying entry to international students planning to attend Harvard. 
 
“This case is about core constitutional rights that must be safeguarded: freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of speech, each of which is a pillar of a functioning democracy and an essential hedge against authoritarianism,” Burroughs wrote in her decision. 
 
Harvard has been the main target of Trump’s efforts to force universities to crack down on antisemitism, remove perceived political bias and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. Trump also has threatened the school’s tax-exempt status. 
 
The US said Burroughs was wrong to argue that Harvard is likely to succeed on its claims that Trump’s proclamation represents unlawful retaliation, including for the college having sued the administration over earlier actions to cancel its federal grants.
 
The case is Harvard v. US Department of Homeland Security, 25-1627, First US Circuit Court (Boston).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe battles record wildfires in 2025 as climate change fuels devastation

CDC gets new acting director as leadership turmoil leaves agency reeling

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired followers, say prosecutors

21 killed, 48 injured in major Russian missile strike on central Kyiv

Tesla EU sales plunge 40% in July as anger at Musk drives 7th monthly drop

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationHarvard UniversityHarvard

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story