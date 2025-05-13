Trump is visiting 3 Gulf nations where his company just made new deals

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, his first overseas diplomatic trip since beginning his second term, with stops planned in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — all countries where his family’s business interests are expanding.

The Trump Organisation, managed by Trump’s eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, has recently launched a series of new real estate ventures across the region. Two of these developments were announced just in the last few weeks.

These additions will bolster the global footprint of the Trump brand, which already includes residential towers, hotels, and golf courses in North America, Europe, and Asia. Recently, however, the company appears to be placing a strategic emphasis on West Asia — a region characterised by its oil wealth and authoritarian governments.

Though Trump no longer oversees the company directly, the overlap between his presidential role and the family’s international business dealings has continued to raise questions about ethics and potential conflicts of interest throughout both of his terms.

Here’s a breakdown of the Trump Organisation’s current real estate projects in the three countries on the president’s itinerary:

United Arab Emirates

ALSO READ: Sanctions relief in sight? Syria's al-Sharaa may offer Trump key deals Last month, the Trump Organisation revealed plans for an 80-story Trump International Hotel & Tower in Dubai. The project is in collaboration with Dar Global, the international subsidiary of Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan, which reportedly maintains close ties with the Saudi government, according to The New York Times.

Also Read

This will be the second Trump-branded property in the UAE, joining the Trump International Golf Club that opened in Dubai in 2017, just weeks after Trump’s first inauguration.

Qatar

In April, the Trump Organisation announced its entry into the Qatari market with the Trump International Golf Club Simaisma, located near Doha. The project is being developed in partnership with Dar Global and Qatari Diar, a state-owned real estate firm.

According to an official statement, Dar Global will own and develop the property, which will carry the Trump name under a licensing agreement. The $5.5 billion project will feature an 18-hole golf course, a club, and Trump-branded luxury villas, all situated along a four-mile coastal stretch, Business Insider reported.

The involvement of Qatari Diar — an arm of the Qatari government — appears to raise questions about Trump’s previous commitment to avoiding new business with foreign governments during his presidency.

A spokesperson had earlier told the Associated Press the deal was solely with Dar Global, not directly with Qatari Diar. However, the official press release includes statements from both companies and directly names them in a quote from Eric Trump: “We are incredibly proud to expand the Trump brand into Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global.”

Saudi Arabia

The Trump Organisation has also ramped up its presence in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, it announced plans for a 47-story Trump Tower in Jeddah, again in partnership with Dar Global.

Eric Trump shared a video of the design on X in December, captioning it, “Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months, Trump Tower - Jeddah!”

The beachside residential tower overlooking the Red Sea is expected to be completed by 2029, according to Dar Global.

Two additional Trump-branded projects are also in the works in Riyadh. As with the other deals, the Trump Organisation will license its name to the properties, while ownership and operations will remain with Dar Global.

As Trump prepares for his diplomatic visit, questions persist about the potential blending of presidential duties and private interests. During a White House press briefing on Friday, a reporter asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whether Trump would engage in any personal business during the trip.

She responded: “It is frankly ridiculous that anyone in this room would even suggest that President Trump is doing anything for his own benefit.” (With agency inputs)