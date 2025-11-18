Home / World News / US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's visit, says Trump

US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's visit, says Trump

The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump

Donald Trump, Trump
President Trump returns to the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, following a weekend in Palm Beach, Fla.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on the eve of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Washington visit, as he praised the kingdom for its long partnership with the United States.

I will say that that we will be doing that, Trump said when asked if he would sell the jets to Saudi Arabia. We'll be selling F-35.

The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump defining the scope of the US military protection for the kingdom and an agreement to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets, one of the world's most advanced aircraft.

The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump defining the scope of the US military protection for the kingdom and an agreement to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets, one of the world's most advanced aircraft.

The Republican administration, however, has been wary about upsetting Israel's qualitative military advantage over its neighbours, especially at a time when Trump is depending on Israeli support for the success of his Gaza peace plan.

Another long-standing concern, which also derailed a potential similar sale to the United Arab Emirates, is that the F-35 technology could be stolen by or somehow transferred to China, which has close ties to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rich nations must hit net-zero emissions, pay up on climate: India at COP30

Deployed National Guard troops begin withdrawal from Chicago, Portland

'No one is above law': Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Hasina's death sentence

Jeff Bezos to co-lead AI startup in first operational role since Amazon

Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Topics :Donald TrumpSaudi ArabiaF-35 jetsF-35 fighter jet

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story