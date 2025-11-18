US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's visit, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on the eve of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Washington visit, as he praised the kingdom for its long partnership with the United States.
I will say that that we will be doing that, Trump said when asked if he would sell the jets to Saudi Arabia. We'll be selling F-35.
The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump defining the scope of the US military protection for the kingdom and an agreement to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets, one of the world's most advanced aircraft.
The Republican administration, however, has been wary about upsetting Israel's qualitative military advantage over its neighbours, especially at a time when Trump is depending on Israeli support for the success of his Gaza peace plan.
Another long-standing concern, which also derailed a potential similar sale to the United Arab Emirates, is that the F-35 technology could be stolen by or somehow transferred to China, which has close ties to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
