US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's visit, says Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on the eve of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Washington visit, as he praised the kingdom for its long partnership with the United States.

I will say that that we will be doing that, Trump said when asked if he would sell the jets to Saudi Arabia. We'll be selling F-35.

The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump defining the scope of the US military protection for the kingdom and an agreement to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets, one of the world's most advanced aircraft.