Trump lectures Ramaphosa over 'white genocide' in South Africa, shows clips

US President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday (local time), citing allegations of "white genocide" in South Africa and presenting what he claimed was video and media evidence.

The meeting, intended to reset relations between the two countries, took a tense turn as Trump questioned Ramaphosa over alleged anti-white violence and South Africa’s land reform policy.

Meeting starts warm, ends confrontational The meeting began cordially, with both leaders discussing golf and Trump praising South Africa’s sporting talent. However, tensions flared when Ramaphosa raised trade issues and a critical minerals agreement.

Trump abruptly shifted the conversation to what he called “white genocide” in South Africa. He played a video during the meeting that he claimed was evidence of incitement against white farmers and cited what he described as inflammatory remarks by South African politicians.

“But the farmers are not Black,” Trump told Ramaphosa after the latter countered that most murder victims in South Africa are Black citizens.

Trump also handed Ramaphosa printed news articles that he claimed backed his concerns.

Ramaphosa denied the genocide claim and said he would investigate the video’s authenticity.

Trump’s consistent criticism of South Africa’s land policy

ALSO READ: Trump alleges 'genocide' in South Africa, even Afrikaner farmers scoff Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly criticised South Africa’s land expropriation without compensation policy, calling it a threat to white landowners.

In February, Trump announced a cut to US funding for South Africa, citing Washington’s opposition to the policy.

According to Reuters, the US provided nearly $440 million in aid to South Africa in 2023.

This is Trump’s second high-level diplomatic confrontation over internal matters of another country. Earlier this year, he publicly clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the war with Russia.

(with agency inputs)