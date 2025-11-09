Trump pushes Republicans to scrap Obamacare, fund citizens directly

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) urged Senate Republicans to abolish the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, and redirect federal health care spending directly to American citizens.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over (sic).”

“In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare,” he added.

This is Trump’s latest attempt to revive his long-standing campaign to dismantle Obamacare , one of former president Barack Obama’s signature policies. Shutdown intensifies policy divide Trump’s comments come as the US government shutdown drags into its longest period in history , with Republicans and Democrats locked in a budget impasse. According to Fox News, Trump and several Republicans have renewed their criticism of the ACA, claiming it “drives up costs and enriches insurance companies at taxpayers’ expense". Democrats, including Obama, maintain that the ACA expanded affordable healthcare coverage for millions of Americans. What is stalling Senate negotiations? The Senate impasse revolves around Obamacare subsidies, which help more than 20 million Americans afford insurance.

Democrats proposed a one-year extension of federal subsidies in exchange for dropping demands for longer-term tax credit protections. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune called the proposal a “non-starter", CNBC reported. House Speaker Mike Johnson also reportedly refused to commit to a vote on extending pandemic-era subsidy enhancements, which are set to expire at year-end without new legislation. Trump presses GOP to abolish Senate filibuster In a series of weekend posts, Trump also renewed his call to end the Senate filibuster, the 60-vote rule required to advance most legislation. He wrote: “The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER! Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST ‘BLOW UP’ THE FILIBUSTER (sic).”