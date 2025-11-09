Chipmaker Nexperia's power struggle threatens global auto production

A battle for control of a little-known chipmaker has threatened global auto production by choking off the semiconductor supply chain, though there are signs the crisis is inching toward a resolution.

The power struggle over Nexperia, a Chinese-owned Dutch semiconductor maker, highlights how technology supply chain vulnerabilities are squeezing auto makers, most notably forcing Honda to halt production at a Mexican factory making its popular HR-V crossover for North American markets. It also exposes how Europe is caught in the middle of the wider geopolitical showdown between Washington and Beijing.

Here's a look at the dispute: A surprise move The turmoil erupted into public view in mid-October, when the Dutch government announced it had invoked a rarely used World War II-era law to take effective control of Nexperia weeks earlier.

The Dutch ministry of economic affairs said it took action because of national security concerns. Officials said they intervened because of serious governance shortcomings at Nexperia, asserting control to prevent the loss of crucial tech know-how that could threaten Europe's economic security. Nexperia's Chinese owner Wingtech Technology, a partially state-owned company, is at the heart of the dispute. Amid the boardroom battle, a Dutch court granted the ministry's request to oust Nexperia's Chinese CEO Zhang Xuezheng. American officials told the Dutch government he would have to be replaced to avoid trade restrictions, according to a court filing. What is Nexperia? Nexperia makes simple semiconductors such as switches and logic chips. The auto industry one of Nexperia's biggest markets uses its chips for numerous functions, such as adaptive LED headlight controllers, electric vehicle battery management systems and anti-lock brakes.

Headquartered in the Dutch city of Nijmegen, Nexperia was spun off from Philips Semiconductors two decades ago. It was eventually purchased by China's Wingtech Technology in 2018 for $3.6 billion. Nexperia has wafer fabrication plants in Britain and Germany. It operates an assembly and testing centre in China's southern manufacturing heartland of Guangdong which accounts for around 70 per cent of its end-product capacity and similar centers in the Philippines and Malaysia. Geopolitics The dispute is part of the broader struggle between the US and China over tech supremacy, which has left Europe caught in the middle. It stems from Washington's decision late last year to place Wingtech on its entity list," which subjects companies to export controls because of national security risks. In late September, the US expanded that list to Wingtech's subsidiaries, including Nexperia, pressuring allies to follow suit.

After the Dutch government asserted control of Nexperia, Beijing responded soon after, blocking the export of Nexperia chips from its assembly plant in the Chinese city of Dongguan. It blamed the Netherlands for turmoil and chaos in the chip supply chain. There were signs of hope following last month's high-profile meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, when the White House said Beijing would ease the export ban as part of a US-China trade truce. Despite Beijing also confirming exports would be allowed to resume, Nexperia's Chinese unit said headquarters suspended shipments of wafers used to make chips to its Chinese factory, potentially crimping its ability to deliver finished products.

Nexperia's head office hit back in a statement Wednesday, saying the Chinese unit refused to pay for the wafers and accused it of ignoring the lawful instructions" from its global management team. The company said it can't guarantee the quality of any chips delivered from its China plant since October 13. Auto disruption Modern automobiles rely on so-called discrete chips made by companies like Nexperia, which, unlike more advanced microprocessors, perform a single function. Leaders at big carmakers spelled out their worries in the latest round of earnings calls, saying that finding a replacement for Nexperia at scale in the short term will be difficult.

While Nexperia makes up only about 5 per cent of the automotive silicon discrete market in term of revenue, its share is much higher in terms of discrete chip volume, S&P Global Mobility analysts wrote in a recent note. Nexperia's parts are widely used across vehicle systems often dozens to hundreds per vehicle and carmakers in North America, Japan and South Korea are at risk, they added. It's an industrywide issue. A quick breakthrough is really necessary to avoid fourth quarter production losses for the entire industry, Ford CEO Jim Farley said. General Motors CEO Mary Barra warned that production could be hit. The company has teams working around the clock with our supply chain partners to minimize possible disruptions, she said.

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa told CNBC that the company is setting aside a 25 billion yen ($163 million) provision for supply risks, in part to absorb the impact from the Nexperia crisis on production. Mercedes-Benz is scurrying around the world to look for alternatives, CEO Ola Kallenius said. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said members including BMW, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo have been forced to use their reserve stockpiles of chips and warned of assembly line stoppages if they run out. Resolution The European Union's trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, on Saturday noted encouraging progress," writing on X that China's Commerce Ministry had confirmed further simplification of export procedures for Nexperia chips to the EU and global customers.