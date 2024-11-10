Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump rules out Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley in his new administration

Trump rules out Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley in his new administration

While Pompeo dropped from the race early, Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year, later on, the two endorsed his campaign

Donald Trump, Trump
President-elect Donald Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President-elect Donald Trump ruled out two of his previous Cabinet members -- former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley to be part of his upcoming administration.

Trump, 78, was elected as the 47th president of the United States. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the elections held on November 5. In the first term, Trump served as the 45th president from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Pompeo served as the CIA Director and Secretary of State in his first term, while Haley served as his ambassador to the United Nations in the first two years of his presidency. Both his cabinet-ranking officials later entered the presidential race against him in the Republican primaries.

While Pompeo dropped from the race early, Haley was the last challenger against Trump till February this year. Later on, the two endorsed his campaign. Haley announced her support for Trump during the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July this year.

However, in his post, Trump thanked his two former Cabinet officials for their service.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Trump said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Iran's FM calls US' claims of plot against Donald Trump 'fabricated'

Rob Lighthizer not to return as trade representative in Trump 2.0 govt

Trump's comeback is hopefully America's comeback: Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump's priorities include border, hostages, ending wars, says Kash Patel

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Topics :Nikki HaleyDonald TrumpTrump Nikki HaleyMike PompeoDonald Trump administration

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story