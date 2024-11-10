Trump announces Inaugural Committee to plan his inaugural events in 2025

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation, he said | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 6:52 AM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced the formation of a committee to plan and celebrate his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump, 78, was elected as the 47th president of the United States in a stunning victory in the November 5 general elections. He succeeds outgoing President Joe Biden.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, which will plan the inaugural events, will be co-chaired by his longtime friends Steve Witkoff and Senator Kelly Loeffler.

"On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honour of having been elected the 47th president of the United States thanks to tens of millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," Trump said.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation, he said.

"This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped in history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office, Trump said.

As per tradition, the presidential inaugural committee is a non-profit body that plans events related to the inauguration of the new administration.

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

