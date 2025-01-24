Trump's Cabinet picks: Where do they stand in confirmation process

By Alicia Diaz

Republican senators are scrambling to get President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees confirmed, promising to vote through the weekend if necessary.

It’s been slow going in the procedure-heavy Senate since Monday’s inauguration, with only two of Trump’s top picks — Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe — confirmed by Thursday afternoon.

But there are a slew of controversial hearings and votes expected over the coming days, with acute intrigue around the confirmation prospects of Trump’s embattled pick to run the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth.

Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, which means it would take four GOP defections for a nominee to fail if all Democrats vote against them.

Here’s what’s on tap:

Also Read

Defense

Hegseth cleared a key procedural hurdle on Thursday, teeing up his confirmation vote for Friday around 9pm Washington time.

His nomination has been mired in allegations over sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and the mismanagement of veterans organizations — all of which he’s denied — but so far he’s only drawn opposition from two Republicans, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Treasury Health and Human Services National Intelligence Federal Bureau of Investigation Homeland Security South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem cleared the Senate Homeland Security committee with Democratic support and is also positioned for a potential vote this weekend. Kash Patel is slated for a hearing on Jan. 30, the Senate Judiciary Committee said. Patel, who has vowed to go after the media and the so-called “Deep State,” is among the most controversial of Trump’s picks. Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination hearing is slated for Jan. 30, according to reports. She is expected to be grilled on a 2017 meeting with former President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and sympathetic comments toward Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify before Senate committees on Jan. 29 and 30. His criticisms of vaccines are likely to take center stage at his hearing, as are his financial disclosures — including referral fees from lawsuits filed against the agency he’s been chosen to lead. If the Senate sticks around this weekend, they’re expected to vote to confirm Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary. The founder of macro hedge fund Key Square Group would work closely with congressional Republicans on Trump’s promise to renew and expand the expiring 2017 tax cuts. The former Fox News host and Army veteran came under renewed fire after revelations that his former sister-in-law alleged in a sworn affidavit that Hegseth was emotionally abusive to an ex-wife, one time causing her to hide in a closet for her safety, and had a history of drunken and aggressive behavior. Hegseth has also denied those allegations.

Interior Doug Burgum advanced through a Senate panel after his hearing and his confirmation vote could happen next week. Energy Chris Wright will likely have a confirmation vote in coming weeks after passing through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Along with the Department of Interior, Burgum would lead a newly minted National Energy Council, influencing domestic oil and gas production strategy in the new administration. The former North Dakota governor ran for president during the 2024 election and later endorsed Trump. As secretary, Noem would be responsible for enforcing Trump’s immigration crackdown, including his pledge to carry out mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

Office of Management and Budget Attorney General The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet on Jan. 29 to vote on whether nominee Pam Bondi will proceed to a confirmation vote. A fierce defender of Trump, Bondi would oversee everything from defending controversial government policies in court to doling out billions of dollars in federal grants. Trump’s first pick, former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, bowed out of contention after intense scrutiny over allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct. Russell Vought testified in front of a committee on Jan. 22, and he has since been under fire from Democrats who allege he will advance the Heritage Foundation’s ultra-conservative Project 2025 plan. Wright, a vocal proponent of oil and gas, runs an oil and natural gas fracking services company that is based in Colorado. The threat of global warming, he has said, is exaggerated.

Commerce Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, will testify before the Senate Commerce committee on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The billionaire is a long-time Trump loyalist who co-chaired the transition team. Transportation Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs A Senate panel advanced Trump’s pick Doug Collins, clearing procedural hurdles for a confirmation vote. The Senate Banking Committee voted to proceed with Scott Turner’s nomination, setting him up for a confirmation vote likely next week. Sean Duffy’s nomination has advanced through committee. Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday he intends to move the nomination “quickly,” though it’s unclear exactly when a vote could take place. His confirmation hearing will likely focus heavily on Trump’s promise of tariffs and his plans to leverage them for foreign policy.

Agriculture To Be Scheduled A few nominees are still awaiting hearing dates. They include: Brooke Rollins, who was acting director of the White House Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first term and later served as president and CEO of the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, testified Thursday in her confirmation hearing with the Senate Agriculture Committee. Collins is an Air Force Reserve chaplain and a former Georgia congressman. He’s been a staunch supporter of Trump and, as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee during the former president’s first administration, criticized the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.