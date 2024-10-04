Trump's campaign raised $160 mn in Sept, ending with $283 mn in bank

Former President Donald Trump raised $160 million for his campaign in September and entered October with $283 million in the bank for the campaign's final sprint, his aides announced.

The September fundraising figure, which Trump's campaign released on Wednesday, is up from the $130 million he reported raising in August. It covers money raised by Trump's campaign and affiliated committees.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival, has not yet released her fundraising numbers for the full month, but numbers previously released suggest she'll exceeded Trump's haul.

Harris aides have said she raised $55 million during a fundraising swing through California last weekend alone, which included stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The prior weekend, she raised $ 27 million at a packed New York City fundraiser, which was at the time her largest fundraising haul since she took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden, according to a Harris campaign aide.