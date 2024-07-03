Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump's campaign raises $331 mn in 2nd quarter, beating Biden's haul

Trump's campaign raises $331 mn in 2nd quarter, beating Biden's haul

Trump's total includes $111.8 million that the campaign says it raised in June

Donald Trump, Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump's campaign says it outraised President Joe Biden in the year's second quarter, with a reported haul of $331 million.

That number bests the $264 million that Biden's reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee reported raising over the same period earlier Tuesday, eliminating Biden's cash advantage and potentially undercutting Biden's efforts to calm fears within his party after last week's disastrous debate performance, which has prompted calls for him to step aside.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump's total includes $111.8 million that the campaign says it raised in June. That sum is less than the $127 million Biden reported raising last month, which includes more than $33 million on the day of the debate and in its aftermath.

But Trump's campaign reports that it ended the quarter with $284.9 million cash on hand, compared with $240 million reported by Biden.

ALSO READ: Wall Street maps out what a Trump election win would mean for bond market

President Trump's campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement, which noted that the Biden campaign's far higher spending on advertising has not seemed to move the needle.

This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden's debate collapse, they added.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez had called his totals a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the president.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Judge delays Trump's hush money sentencing to Sep after HC immunity ruling

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus

Donald Trump's immunity ruling may push election trial to 2025 or beyond

Republicans seeking to be Trump's VP were once his critics with differences

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUS presidential election

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story