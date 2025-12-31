Trump's covert Venezuela strike raises new questions on next steps

President Donald Trump’s unusual decision to reveal a covert US strike against what he said was a drug-trafficking facility in Venezuela marked a new escalation in his pressure campaign against the regime of Nicolas Maduro, raising new questions about how far Trump is willing to go.

Trump, who’s repeatedly threatened to expand his campaign of air strikes on drug vessels at sea to Venezuelan territory, gave few details of the operation, which wasn’t announced by the Pentagon. CNN and the New York Times said the attack was conducted by a Central Intelligence Agency drone and didn’t cause any casualties. The CIA declined to comment.

The attack is likely to inject additional energy into heated discussions in US Congress about the strategy toward Venezuela, and the debate about how far Trump can go without seeking authorisation. While it would represent the first known US strike on Venezuelan soil, the use of the intelligence agency and the targeting of an alleged Tren de Aragua cartel facility rather than an official government installation, complicate the picture. “Trump is inching forward,” said Evan Ellis, a Latin America specialist at the Army War College. “If this really was a covert CIA operation, it’s something new and beyond what was done before. But it’s not jumping into a new phase of land attacks.”

Trump’s maritime strikes, along with the seizure of tankers at sea used to carry Venezuelan oil, have already drawn skepticism from Capitol Hill about their legality, even as he builds up forces in the region. Tuesday, the Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on Venezuela-based companies for links to drones supplied by Iran. For the moment, Maduro is showing no sign of giving in to Trump’s demands he leave. Trump has warned for weeks that he was ready to expand the military campaign by striking targets on land. “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” Trump told reporters Monday, confirming comments first made in an interview last week.

“Normally something that would be conducted under a covert action would not be public information, and it would be classified and it would remain among the most sensitive types of intelligence activities,” said Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. Trump has repeatedly declined to say explicitly if he is seeking to oust the Venezuelan leader. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News last week that Maduro “needs to be gone.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the Venezuelan leader’s behavior “intolerable,” but said the US is focused on stopping drug trafficking and Venezuelan cooperation with Iran.

“We still have more questions than answers about this operation,” said Geoff Ramsey, a Venezuela researcher and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Maduro is unlikely to be intimidated by US covert action in Venezuela if it continues to be used to go after relatively low-level drug-trafficking schemes.” In a nearly two-hour address to Venezuelans Monday night, Maduro didn’t mention the latest attack. In recent months, he’s barely alluded to the dozens of boat strikes off Venezuela’s coast that have killed more than 100 people. In recent appearances, Maduro has emphasized the solidarity and loyalty of the military. The bet is that he can survive any blows to public perception dealt by the US — even an incursion on Venezuelan soil — as long as he has the backing of his generals. Meantime, Maduro is avoiding escalation and continuing to call for peaceful talks.

“He controls himself because he knows he is in a tremendously compromised situation,” said Carmen Beatriz Fernández, director of Spain-based political consultancy DataStrategia. “It’s fear combined with a strategic response, because he still holds onto the possibility to negotiate.” Trump on Monday said he had spoken with Maduro “pretty recently,” but dismissed the conversation as unproductive. “Nothing much comes of it,” he said of their calls. A covert CIA operation — a opposed to a military mission — against land targets offers an advantage in terms of legal basis for the US administration, according to Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.