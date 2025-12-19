Home / World News / Trump's handpicked board votes to rename Washington performing arts centre

Trump's handpicked board votes to rename Washington performing arts centre

Trump, a Republican, often refers to the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, which is named for a Democratic predecessor, as the Trump Kennedy Centre

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:16 AM IST
President Donald Trump's handpicked board voted Thursday to rename Washington's leading performing arts centre as the Trump-Kennedy Center, the White House said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the vote on social media, saying it was because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation.

Trump, a Republican, often refers to the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, which is named for a Democratic predecessor, as the Trump Kennedy Centre.

Asked on Dec. 7 as he walked the red carpet for the Kennedy Centre Honors program whether he would rename the venue after himself, Trump said such a decision would be up to the board.

Earlier this month, Trump talked about a big event on Friday at the Trump Kennedy Centre before saying, excuse me, at the Kennedy Centre, as his audience laughed. He was referring to the FIFA World Cup soccer draw for 2026, in which he participated.

A name change won't sit well some Kennedy family members.

Maria Shriver, a niece of John F. Kennedy, referred to the legislation introduced in Congress to rebrand the Kennedy Centre as the Donald J. Trump Centre for the Performing Arts as insane in a social media post in July.

It makes my blood boil. It's so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded, she wrote. Truly, what is this about? It's always about something. Let's get rid of the Rose Garden. Let's rename the Kennedy Centre.' What's next?  Trump earlier this year turned the Kennedy-era Rose Garden at the White House into a patio by removing the lawn and laying down paving stones.

Another Kennedy family member, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., serves in Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationwashington

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

