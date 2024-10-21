Trump's McDonald's moment: Fries, fanfare, and a missed wage discussion

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made a staged appearance at a McDonald’s outlet in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. During the visit, he briefly worked at the fry station and handed out bags of food at the drive-through window, but he sidestepped a question about increasing the minimum wage, continuing his trend of avoiding the topic.

Wearing a McDonald’s apron, Trump operated the fry station, lifting fries from the hot oil, shaking, salting them, and packing them into containers. He praised the McDonald’s staff and the fast-food giant before stepping to the drive-through window to wave at a crowd of supporters gathered outside. Trump handed paper bags to screened attendees in cars positioned by the US Secret Service before his arrival, though no actual food was ordered. A supporter driving away cheered ‘Trump 2024!’ as they received their package.



The visit, lasting roughly 20 minutes, included a brief Q&A with reporters. While waving to the crowd outside, Trump said, “This is not a normal situation, is it?”

When pressed on whether he would accept the 2024 election results, Trump gave a familiar response: “Sure, if it’s a fair election.” However, he didn’t answer about his stance on raising the minimum wage, a key issue for many fast-food workers. “Well, I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something — a process that’s beautiful,” Trump said, deflecting the question without offering a concrete stance.

Fast-food workers’ wage debate continues



In Pennsylvania, fast-food workers earn an average of $13.20 per hour, slightly above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the US, McDonald’s employees typically earn between $13 and $15 per hour. For years, advocacy groups like Fight for $15 have called for a higher federal minimum wage, pressing McDonald’s and other fast-food giants to improve worker pay and conditions. Activists have previously targeted Derek Giacomantonio, the franchisee who hosted Trump, for wage issues at his Philadelphia locations. Giacomantonio, who owns eight McDonald’s franchises in the region, has also opposed state-level proposals that would expand overtime eligibility.

Despite the minimum-wage conversation swirling around the fast-food industry, Trump’s visit appeared to focus on other narratives. He took the opportunity to promote an unsubstantiated claim that Vice President Kamala Harris did not work at McDonald’s during college, a job Harris has previously spoken about at campaign events.

In an ad highlighting her middle-class background, Harris shared that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, in the summer of 1983 while attending Howard University. Her responsibilities reportedly included operating the cash register, fry station, and ice cream machines. Harris has also spoken about this experience on talk shows and joined McDonald’s workers in Las Vegas in 2019, who were protesting for higher wages.

‘Worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala’

Trump mocked Harris’ claims during his visit, stating, “Now I’ve worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.” When asked why he thought Harris would lie about her summer job, Trump responded, “Because she’s Lyin’ Kamala,” a term he has frequently used to discredit political opponents.

Trump’s fondness for McDonald’s is well-documented. During his 2016 presidential campaign, he mentioned his preference for the chain’s “fish delight” in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper. In 2019, as president, he famously ordered a spread of McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s for the Clemson University football team at a White House event during a government shutdown.

As he filled a box of fries during Sunday’s visit, Trump, who has previously described himself as a germaphobe, remarked on McDonald’s hygiene: “Never touches the human hand, nice and full. Never touched a human hand. Nice and clean.”

Trump engages with local supporters

Franchise owner Derek Giacomantonio celebrated the visit, posting on X: “We proudly open our doors to everyone and as a locally owned and operated location, this visit provides a unique opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact of small businesses here in Feasterville.”

He added that he would welcome any presidential candidate, noting that former President Bill Clinton had recently visited a McDonald’s, and Vice President Kamala Harris is also a fan of the brand.

Trump wrapped up the McDonald’s visit by interacting with the supporters and declaring, “Look at how happy everyone is. They need hope.”

Following the visit, Trump held a town hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he fielded questions from his supporters, covering key campaign issues such as immigration and his proposal to exempt tips and Social Security income from taxation. Trump said the idea to remove taxes on tips came from a waitress who approached him at his Las Vegas property.

Trump’s day concluded with a scheduled appearance at a Pittsburgh Steelers football game later in the evening.