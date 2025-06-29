Home / World News / Trump says he doesn't expect to extend July 9 trade tariff deadline

"I don't think I'll need to," he said in an interview on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that was taped Friday. He then added, "I could, no big deal."

Donald Trump, Trump
"I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody, 'Congratulations, you're paying 25%,'" he told reporters Friday in a press briefing. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
By Hadriana Lowenkron and María Paula Mijares Torres
  President Donald Trump said he doesn’t think he’ll need to extend the July 9 trade deadline he has imposed on countries to secure deals with the US to avoid higher tariffs.  
“I don’t think I’ll need to,” he said in an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that was taped Friday. He then added, “I could, no big deal.” 
The comments follow Trump’s remarks on Friday that the administration could do “whatever we want” with the deadline, including extending it or making it shorter.  
“I’d like to make it shorter. I’d like to just send letters out to everybody, ‘Congratulations, you’re paying 25%,’” he told reporters Friday in a press briefing. 
Trump and his advisers earlier this year laid out ambitious plans for a negotiating period, and have said repeatedly they’re in talks with dozens of trading partners on reducing trade deficits and eliminating barriers.  
On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cast doubt on the timeline, saying “we have countries approaching us with very good deals” but they all might not be finished by the date when Trump’s April 2 country-based tariffs are set to kick back in. 
“If we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18 — there are another important 20 relationships — then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labor Day,” Bessent said on Fox Business.  
It’s also unclear how comprehensive the trade deals the administration is hoping to secure will be. The pact with the UK that Trump has touted as comprehensive still leaves critical points unresolved, and the recently inked China accord leaves questions unanswered with regard to fentanyl trafficking and US exporters’ access to Chinese markets. 
Trump has suggested India is one nation that could be close to finalizing a deal. A team of Indian trade officials held meetings with officials in Washington last week.

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

