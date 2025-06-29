Home / World News / China rolls over $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan: Report

China rolls over $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan: Report

Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan

China, Pakistan
Pakistani authorities say that the country's economy has stabilised through ongoing reforms under a $7 billion IMF bailout. (Photo:Shutterstock)
Reuters KARACHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
China has rolled over $3.4 billion in loans to Islamabad, which together with other recent commercial and multilateral lending will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion, a finance ministry source said on Sunday. 
Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan, which Islamabad had paid back two months ago, the source said. 
Another $1 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks and $500 million from multilateral financing have also been received, he said. 
"This brings our reserves in line with the IMF target," he said. 
The loans, especially the Chinese ones, are critical to shoring up Pakistan's low foreign reserves, which the IMF required to be over $14 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. 
Pakistani authorities say that the country's economy has stabilised through ongoing reforms under a $7 billion IMF bailout.
 

Topics :ChinaPakistan finance sector

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

