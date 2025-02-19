Trump says he may meet Putin this month, dismisses Ukraine's concerns

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month and dismissed Ukraine's concern about being left out of US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the Ukraine war.

"Probably," Trump said as he ended a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach when asked if he still expected to meet with Putin before the end of the month.

Briefing reporters on US-Russian talks in Riyadh earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two sides did not establish a date for a Trump-Putin summit to discuss Ukraine.

Trump spoke for the first time since a US delegation established a working dialogue with Russia about Ukraine during talks in Riyadh earlier in the day.

He brushed aside Ukraine's concern about being left out of the meeting, saying Kyiv could have made a deal with Russia three years ago to avert the invasion by Moscow.

"Today I heard, 'oh, we weren't invited.' Well you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... you should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump.

Sean Savett, who was spokesperson for the White House National Security Council under former President Joe Biden, said in a social media post that Russia started the war.

"Sounds like Trump bought Putin's propaganda hook, line, and sinker," he said. "A reminder no one should need: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine unprovoked and his forces have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for this war continuing." Trump blasted Biden for his handling of Ukraine. Biden had worked to ensure Ukraine had the weapons to try to fight off the Russian invaders.

"I think I have the power to end this war," said Trump.

Trump also said Ukraine should hold elections. "That's not a Russia thing, that's something coming from me and coming from many other countries also," he said.

Trump said he would not oppose Europeans if they want to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

European leaders have discussed sending peacekeepers to provide security guarantees in the event of a peace deal.

"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," Trump said.