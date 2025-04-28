Slumping approvals, Americans divided: Trump's 100 days in office

As President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his second term, only 40 per cent of Americans approve of his performance, marking a seven-percentage-point decline since February, according to the latest Pew Research Centre survey. While many Americans disapprove of his specific policies, a majority of Republicans continue to support Trump's leadership style, highlighting a significant divide with Democrats.

American disapproval stems mainly from the Trump administration's tariff hikes , federal agency job and funding cuts, and overuse of executive orders for major policy decisions.

Before Trump, only Bill Clinton had comparably low approval (49 per cent) at the 100-day mark among modern US presidents. By contrast, Joe Biden enjoyed a 59 per cent approval rating in April 2021, though this later fell sharply.

What do Americans think about Trump's policies?

The survey, conducted between April 7-13, after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on all its trade partners and a subsequent partial retreat, found that Americans’ views on the economy and trade remained largely stable during a turbulent period in financial markets.

While Trump retains strong support among his base, several major policy moves have drawn more criticism than praise: - Nearly six in 10 Americans (59 per cent) disapprove of the administration’s tariff hikes - 55 per cent oppose the cuts made to federal agencies - 51 per cent believe Trump is overly reliant on executive orders to set policy - Only 27 per cent feel the balance is appropriate

Meanwhile, the public also overwhelmingly agrees that the Trump administration should abide by judicial rulings: 78 per cent believe the government must comply with federal court decisions, rising to 88 per cent when the Supreme Court is involved.

Democrats, Republicans divided on Trump's performance

The Pew Research findings highlight deep partisan divides. Around three quarters of Republicans and right-leaning independents support Trump’s job performance (75 per cent), the government cuts (78 per cent), tariff increases (70 per cent), and the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within federal agencies (78 per cent).

ALSO READ: China's trade, economy tsar steps into spotlight amid Trump tariffs Conversely, overwhelming majorities of Democrats and left-leaning independents disapprove of these actions, with 93 per cent rejecting Trump’s overall performance and similar levels opposing his tariff policies, agency cuts, and dismantling of DEI policies.

Immigration considered best and worst Trump action

When asked about the administration’s best and worst actions, immigration dominated both lists. Some 20 per cent praise Trump's immigration policies, including deportations, while 11 per cent criticise the same measures.

Immigration remains Trump’s strongest-rated issue, with 48 per cent expressing confidence in his approach.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent called Trump's leadership style careless, problematic appointments, authoritarian tendencies, and hostility toward key institutions. Meanwhile, 11 per cent commended him for keeping promises and delivering results.

US citizens disapprove of govt cuts

ALSO READ: Global race to lure US researchers intensifies after Trump cuts funding The public views the government cuts sceptically, with 59 per cent saying the reductions are being handled recklessly. A majority (51 per cent) believes the cuts will worsen government functioning, and 48 per cent fear they will ultimately cost taxpayers more, rather than save money.

Americans divided over fiscal policies, economic confidence declines

About 15 per cent mention tariffs and 11 per cent cite government cuts among their least favourite actions. Still, some (6 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively) list these as positives.

ALSO READ: Chinese firms race to open US factories as Trump's tariff war hits home Economic confidence has also declined. While views of the current economy remain steady since February, 45 per cent now expect conditions to worsen over the next year, up from 37 per cent previously. Trump’s economic management rating, once a relative strength, has dropped to 45 per cent, the lowest figure recorded for him by Pew since 2019. Nevertheless, this remains higher than Biden's economic ratings during his presidency.

Trump's policy weakening US global standing

Half of Americans believe Trump’s policies are weakening the United States' global standing, compared to 38 per cent who feel he is strengthening it — similar to opinions on his handling of the economy.

ALSO READ: Welcome to the Thunderdome: Trump's chaotic quest to reshape America In an exclusive, Time magazine described the first 100 days of Trump's second term as "among the most destabilising in American history," characterising them as a relentless series of power grabs, political attacks, and radical shifts.

What actions has Trump taken over the last 100 days

Since his inauguration, Trump has issued a series of executive orders and memoranda, including: - Actions to cut funding, jobs and even shut down federal agencies. - Proposed military action to acquire Greenland. - Sought influence over the Panama Canal. - Repeatedly suggested annexing Canada. - Directed the Justice Department to investigate political opponents and made changes to civil service protections, resulting in over 100,000 federal employees leaving. - Took actions affecting various American institutions, including universities, law firms, media organisations, and museums. - Pardoned or commuted sentences for individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, including those convicted of violence and sedition. - Implemented tariffs on trade partners, in some cases ignoring free trade agreements, that contributed to significant market fluctuations. - Rolled out mass deportation efforts under wartime provisions, involving federal agencies such as the IRS and the Postal Service. - Revoked visas for foreign students expressing dissent. - Discussed sending US citizens to foreign prisons. - Sanctioned mass deportation without granting due process, resulting in at least one US citizen being wrongly sent to a prison in El Salvador. - Ignored Supreme Court orders blocking deportation flights, and more.

Following his inauguration on January 20, Trump's 100th day in office during his second term as President of the United States falls on Tuesday, April 29.