Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military

Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military

Trump added the US would level destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area

US President Donald Trump
We'll do what is necessary, Trump said about the possibility of deploying troops to fill any security vacuum, Trump said | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he isn't ruling out deploying US troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and he envisions long-term US ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.

We'll do what is necessary, Trump said about the possibility of deploying troops to fill any security vacuum. If it's necessary, we'll do that.

The comments came after Trump said he wants the US to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, Trump said a start of a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump added the US would level destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

The comments came after Trump earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump exits UNHRC, announces halt to funding for Palestinian refugees

About 10 persons killed in shooting at adult education centre in Sweden

US job openings post biggest drop in 14 months, falls to 7.6 mn in December

Trump wants Ukraine's rare earth elements as condition of further support

No clear direction on Gaza's governance, four competing models emerging

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump Inauguration 2025Donald Trump administrationUS aid to PalestineGazaGaza conflict

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story