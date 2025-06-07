Trump signs order to boost drone security ahead of World Cup, Olympics

By Allyson Versprille and Hadriana Lowenkron

President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday to bolster US drone capabilities, including strengthening counter-drone tools ahead of major sporting events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics that will be hosted in the country.

“Taking action on airspace security has never been timelier,” Michael Kratsios, the director of White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, told reporters Friday, citing the upcoming events that are expected to draw millions of fans to the US. “The administration is cracking down on unlawful drone use, ordering a federal task force to ensure US control over American skies and prioritizing the detection and identification of drones in real time.”

The intention of the three orders, according to officials, is to boost US manufacturing and innovation while decreasing reliance on foreign adversaries, such as China, which dominates the commercial drone market. ALSO READ: Court rules Trump can exclude journalists from Oval Office, Air Force One The administration is also seeking to combat malicious acts, particularly following a public outcry last year over increased drone sightings in New Jersey. Ukraine’s recent use of drones in its war to repel Russia’s invasion, in particular a daring attack on airfields as far away as Siberia, has also drawn attention to the advancements — and threats — the technology poses.

One executive order to improve counter-drone capabilities establishes the task force, which would review and propose solutions to threats, according to a White House fact sheet. The order also calls for the creation of a national training center to prepare authorities for the World Cup and Olympics and instructs the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite a rule for restricting drone flights near certain facilities, including critical infrastructure, oil refineries, chemical plants and amusement parks. The proposed regulation is already being reviewed by the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. “Drones are a disruptive technology,” said Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president. “They have an amazing potential for both good and ill.”

A second executive order is intended to promote the US market for new technologies, including drones and air taxis. It directs the FAA to speed up another rule under White House review that would allow companies to fly drones beyond a remote pilot’s direct line of sight without having to obtain individual waivers and exemptions. Companies, such as those using drones to deliver packages, have said the rules will make it easier for them to scale up their businesses and expand to more locations. The order also directs federal agencies to give priority to US-manufactured drones, according to a fact sheet.

ALSO READ: UK unveils defence strategy embracing AI, drones, nuclear capabilities Senior White House officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity before the orders were signed Friday, said the directive was meant to reduce reliance on technology from other countries. While it doesn’t ban any specific companies, such as China’s Da Jiang Innovations — the world leader in commercial drone sales — it does direct the Commerce Department to begin investigations and regulatory reviews to safeguard the US drone supply chain. That could result in a company being placed on a list that would bar new drones from being able to access US networks, one of the officials said. The National Defense Authorization Act enacted at the end of 2024 mandated reviews of both DJI and Autel Robotics, another Chinese firm, to determine if they pose a national security risk.

The Trump administration has expanded restrictions on the transfer of advanced technology to China, including artificial intelligence and jet engine parts — moves that are a key point in trade discussions between the world’s two largest economies. According to the Atlantic Council, China controls 90% of the commercial drone market in the US and 80% globally. American companies have struggled to compete, which the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International has said is partly because Beijing subsidizes its domestic companies, allowing them to offer products at prices significantly lower than US counterparts. The third executive order is meant to promote supersonic technology in the US, in part by repealing regulations officials cast as impeding development. That includes directing the FAA to repeal a ban on supersonic flights over land, according to a White House fact sheet.