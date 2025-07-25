Trump suggests US Federal Reserve may be ready to cut interest rates

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression that the head of the US central bank might be ready to lower interest rates.

The two men met on Thursday when Trump made a rare visit to the US central bank to tour its ongoing renovation of two buildings at its headquarters in Washington, which the White House has criticized as costing too much. Trump and Powell sparred over the price tag of the project during the visit.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO Trump also took the opportunity to again publicly call on Powell to slash rates immediately.