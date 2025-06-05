Trump suspends visas for new foreign students at Harvard over security risk

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed an order to suspend visas for new foreign students at Harvard University, the White House said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Harvard asks judge for fast ruling in $2.6 bn Trump funding freeze case The move marks an escalation in the White House’s ongoing dispute with the university, following a federal court’s decision last week to block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from barring international students at Harvard.

The proclamation also directed the Secretary of State “to consider revoking” F, M, and J visas for current Harvard students who meet the proclamation’s “criteria”.

The White House has accused Harvard University of having “concerning foreign ties”. The executive order signed by Trump also alleged failure on the part of the university in releasing sufficient information about the international students.