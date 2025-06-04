Home / World News / Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Donald Trump said Putin warned of a strong response to Ukraine's drone attacks during a call. They also discussed Iran, with Trump insisting Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed interest in engaging in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned him during a phone call that Moscow would respond to recent drone attacks by Ukraine.
 
Trump revealed that the two leaders discussed the situation during a call that lasted over an hour. “We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
 
He added, “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.” Trump described the conversation as “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace.”

Russia warns of military response

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin indicated that it was considering military options in response to Ukrainian operations deep inside Russian territory. Russian officials also accused the West of playing a role in the attacks.
 
Moscow urged both the United States and the United Kingdom to rein in Kyiv following these incidents, which Ukrainian officials have praised as signs of their continued resistance, even after more than three years of conflict.
 
British and American officials, however, stated they had no prior knowledge of the recent drone strikes, which targeted Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.

Iran's nuclear programme also discussed

Trump said his conversation with Putin also included discussions about Iran and its nuclear ambitions. “I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement,” Trump wrote.
 
He added that Putin had shown interest in engaging in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.
 
“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump wrote.
 
He criticised Iran for delaying key decisions, stating, “It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China slams Macron for Taiwan remarks, opposes Nato role in Asia-Pacific

Putin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Call for Direct Leaders Meeting

Ukraine urges air defence aid as West meets without Pentagon chief present

Russia has lost over 1 million troops in Ukraine war, CSIS report estimates

World Environment Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance & host

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictUS President

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story