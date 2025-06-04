Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned him during a phone call that Moscow would respond to recent drone attacks by Ukraine. US Presidentsaid on Wednesday that Russian Presidenthad warned him during a phone call that Moscow would respond to recent drone attacks by Ukraine.

Trump revealed that the two leaders discussed the situation during a call that lasted over an hour. “We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added, “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.” Trump described the conversation as “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace.”

Russia warns of military response Earlier in the day, the Kremlin indicated that it was considering military options in response to Ukrainian operations deep inside Russian territory. Russian officials also accused the West of playing a role in the attacks. Moscow urged both the United States and the United Kingdom to rein in Kyiv following these incidents, which Ukrainian officials have praised as signs of their continued resistance, even after more than three years of conflict. British and American officials, however, stated they had no prior knowledge of the recent drone strikes, which targeted Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.