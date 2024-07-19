Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump tells Republicans he can 'stop wars with just a telephone call'

Donald Trump promises to restore global peace and stability but does not give details on how he will do this

Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
In a statement at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, presidential candidate Donald Trump promised to address international crises and reinstate the United States’ position on the global stage. Trump confidently asserted that he could "stop wars with just a telephone call," painting a dire picture of the world under President Joe Biden's administration, which he claimed has brought the globe to the brink of World War III.

Trump also promised a comprehensive restoration of global peace and stability, though his speech lacked specific details on his proposed methods. He assured Americans that his leadership would result in a revitalised US presence, marked by regained respect, enhanced power, and secure borders.

Blaming Biden for numerous international conflicts, some of which began before Biden's presidency, Trump said, "There is an international crisis the likes of which the world has seldom been part of... war is now raging in Europe, in the Middle East, a growing specter of conflict hangs over Taiwan, Korea, the Philippines, and all of Asia."

He then pledged to resolve these conflicts if re-elected.

Addressing the issue of Americans held abroad, Trump issued a stern warning: "The entire world, I tell you this: we want our hostages back and they better be back before I assume office or you will be paying a very big price."

He also proposed establishing a missile defence system similar to Israel's Iron Dome for the United States, despite its limitations against intercontinental missiles.

Reflecting on his past interactions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump suggested that Kim would be eager for his return to the White House. "I get along with him; he'd like to see me back too. I think he misses me, if you want to know," Trump said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

