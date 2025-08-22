Russia says no Putin-Zelenskyy summit planned, cites lack of agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said no meeting has been scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that such a summit would only take place once a clear agenda is prepared, NBC reported.

“Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all,” Lavrov told NBC.

In a separate statement, Lavrov noted several principles, including rejecting Nato membership for Ukraine and addressing territorial matters, have been propsed, but Zelenskyy “rejected them all.”

He said Russia had agreed to show flexibility on several proposals Trump raised in Alaska. “President Trump suggested, after Anchorage, several points which we share and on some of them, we agreed to show some flexibility,” he said.

Lavrov's statements come nearly a week after Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, where both leaders discussed possible measures to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump later also met Zelenskyy. Following his meetings, Trump said he had begun efforts to arrange direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which would be followed by a trilateral summit involving the US president. Zelenskyy accuses Russia of blocking talks In Kyiv, Zelenskyy met Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss ways to enhance Ukraine's security and accelerate efforts to end the war.