Trump to talk to Putin on March 18 as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine.

The US leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday, Trump said. "A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.

Although Russia failed in its initial goal to topple Ukraine with its invasion three years ago, it still controls large swaths of the country.

Trump said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close.

We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants, he said.

Trump described it as "dividing up certain assets.