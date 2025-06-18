Trump administration gives 36 countries new deadline to avoid travel ban

A diplomatic cable sent over the weekend by the US State Department instructed embassies and consulates in these countries to assess their host governments’ willingness to enhance travel documentation, improve vetting processes, and cooperate in resolving the status of their nationals living illegally in the US.

The cable, described to the Associated Press, warns that failure to act within 60 days could result in inclusion on the US travel ban list, which currently covers 12 countries. Of the 36 countries identified, 25 are in Africa.

Vetting standards and deportation cooperation central to US demands

While declining to comment on specifics, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the administration’s push for stronger documentation standards, deportation cooperation, and assurances that foreign nationals do not pose a security threat.

“We’re looking at providing a period of time for these countries to improve their systems. If they fail to meet our standards—where we can trust the process and the information they provide—they’ll need to make necessary updates and changes to gain that trust,” Bruce said.

Full list of countries targeted by the US State Department cable