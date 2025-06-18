Home / World News / LA mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests against immigration raids

LA mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests against immigration raids

The mayor initially enforced the curfew in reaction to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city, the announcement was made on Tuesday

Los Angeles Protest, Protest
The mayor said she's lifting the curfew following successful crime prevention and suppression efforts. (Photo:Reuters)
AP Los Angeles
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lifting a curfew in downtown Los Angeles.

Her Tuesday announcement comes after she first imposed the curfew in response to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the city. 

ALSO READ: Los Angeles-area mayors demand that Trump admin stop immigration raids 

Bass, a Democrat, said she's lifting the curfew following successful crime prevention and suppression efforts. On Monday she trimmed back the hours after fewer arrests during evening demonstrations.

She says the curfew protected stores, restaurants, businesses and residents from people engaging in vandalism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Los AngelesprotestsTrump’s immigration agenda

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

