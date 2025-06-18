Trump policies driving firms to explore markets beyond US: McKinsey chief

By Cameron Baker

Companies are giving more consideration to opportunities outside the US because of policy upheaval under the Trump administration, said McKinsey & Co. Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels.

“That won’t be a good thing for the US economy going forward unless we can reestablish trust,” Sternfels said. “It’s clearly still the largest market, the most dominant market, the most important market. But I do see CEOs asking this diversification question.”

Roger Crandall, chief executive officer of MassMutual and chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, led the discussion with McKinsey’s Sternfels and said he was “shocked” at pushback over trust in the US during a recent trip to Europe. Foreign demand for US Treasuries is showing “cracks,” with global central banks and other official entities reducing their holdings since March, Bank of America Corp. strategists wrote in a note Monday.