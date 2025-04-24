Home / World News / Trump urges Putin to 'STOP' after deadly Russian missile strikes Kyiv

Trump urges Putin to 'STOP' after deadly Russian missile strikes Kyiv

President Donald Trump on Thursday offered rare criticism of Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian leader to STOP! after a deadly barrage of attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz to be Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 18, 2025, Washington.(Photo; PTI)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!  Russia struck Kyiv with an hourslong barrage of missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July. The strikes took place just as peace efforts are coming to a head.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

